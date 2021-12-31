Can Muslims Perform A Special Prayer/Tahaajud On December 31st?

Abu Abdillah, @Rashduct4luv created a thread on this topic around 2018 and it is still relevant today:

Muslims just don’t celebrate. We have a legal way of life in Islam.

The basic principle for a Muslim is to follow (the Sunnah) and not introduce innovations. Allah says (interpretation of the meaning):

“Say (O Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم to mankind): ‘If you (really) love Allaah, then follow me (i.e. accept Islamic Monotheism, follow the Qur’aan and the Sunnah), Allaah will love you and forgive you your sins. And Allaah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.’

32. Say (O Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم): ‘Obey Allaah and the Messenger (Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم).” But if they turn away, then Allaah does not like the disbelievers’”

[Aal ‘Imraan 3:21, 32].

Ibn Katheer (may Allaah have mercy on him) said:

This verse states that everyone who claims to love Allah but is not following the path of Muhammad (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) is lying in his claim unless he follows the path or religion of Prophet Muhammad (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) in all his words and deeds, as it is proven in al-Saheeh that the Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever introduces an action that is not part of this matter of ours will have it rejected.”

Tafseer Ibn Katheer, 2/32

Celebration and supplication is part of worship in Islam. Muslims should find out the days and times when supplications are answered according to the ways of the Prophet (salallahu alayhi wasalam) instead of basing our hope on the crossover of a day to another day which has no proven specialty attached. Beware of charlatan clerics putting up posters for special new year transition Tahajjud prayers! Ask them where the Prophet (salallahu alayhi wasalam) whom we follow with regards to acts of worship did such prayers!

Some Muslims do not even know the Islamic calendar not to talk of the date! It shouldn’t be only the 9th month of Islam (called Ramadan) that we have to focus on.

We urge all Muslims to avoid innovations and imitations!

Say no to new year prayer/Tahajjud, celebration, greetings and food. We can take life decisions or change our life pattern anytime hence hinging such on the turn of a year has no specialty attached!

We urge all Muslims to train themselves and their families more on Aqeedah and may Allah Grant us understanding!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...