Salam Ahlaekum, as the Ramadan is getting closer, and as a bachelor am tired of going to the kitchen. I have a fiance that we’ve been courting about a year now and I wish she should be the one to cook for me when it is time for Ramadan, presently am not financially stable, can we do introduction of both families like the giving of food items in a lowkey place.

Is she qualified to cook for me in the Ramadan month with the introduction ceremony?

