CAN Tasks Buhari On Killing Of Christians In Zamfara By Terrorists

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

has charged President Muhammadu

Buhari to end the killing of Christians by

terrorists in Zamfara State before they

resort to self-defence.

It also urged the security agencies to

defend Churches in the state to prevent

terrorists from carrying out their threats

against Christians.

General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Bade

Daramola, made the plea, while reacting to

threat letter sent to Christians in the state

asking them to stop worship and to close

down churches or risk attacks.

In a statement issued, yesterday, Daramolasaid:.

“Now that a Federal High Court has

declared the bandits as terrorists, we ask

the police, the military and other security

agencies to tackle the terrorists, who have

turned kidnapping into a big business in

the North East”,

He lamented that with the way and

manner in which the security agencies

have been treating insurgency lately, there

was no hope of wining the war against

terrorism in the country.

“Criminals are criminals irrespective of

their religious, political and ethnic

affiliations and they should be treated as such.

We also urge the Department of

State Security (DSS) and Inspector General

of Police (IGP) to investigate those

speaking for the terrorists with a view to

unmasking their sponsors and

beneficiaries of their criminality.

“In a recent visit to Sokoto and Kebbi

states, the leadership of CAN was alarmed

at the record of criminals, who are killing

and kidnapping Christians in the zone, as

if there was a pact between them and security agencies.

“Now that the leaderships of Christianity

and Islam are working together on how

to stop their criminality in the North West,

they are now trying to introduce divisive

ways by declaring war against Christians

and churches in the zone especially in

Zamfara State where they are gradually

turning into their stronghold,”

the statement reads.

BESIDES, the Atiku Kawai Media Group has

urged President Buhari to end insecurity

in the country and unite Nigerians before

leaving office in 2023.

The group said the President should stop

showboating and address insecurity,

which it said, was seriously disrupting the

country’s economy.

It disclosed that it would convene town

hall meetings in the six geo-political zones

of the country with the theme:

Making A

Case for National Unity And Prosperity.

Chairman, Organising Committee of the

Atiku Abubakar National Town Hall

meeting, Dare Akinniyi, in a statement,

yesterday, said the move was to find a

lasting solution to the several challenges

facing the country.

Akinniyi noted that the state of the

country required urgent collective efforts

to stop the growing negative vices

affecting the welfare of Nigerians, adding

that the Federal Government was

overwhelmed with incompetence and

cluelessness on how to effectively perform

its statutory roles.

ALSO, a coalition of civil society

organisations (CSOs) has called on the

Katsina State Government to restore

mobile network services in frontline councils.

It lamented that the time it had taken to

restore network in the state was making

the war against banditry and other crimes

to lose steam.

In a statement issued by Acting Chairman,

Umar Imam and Secretary General, Rabiu

Maska, the group said bandits had devised

other ways of communication amongst

themselves, situation, which had enabled

them continue their onslaught on hapless

communities.



Source;https://guardian.ng/news/can-tasks-buhari-on-killing-of-christians-in-zamfara-by-terrorists/

