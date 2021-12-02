CAN Tasks Buhari On Killing Of Christians In Zamfara By Terrorists

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)
has charged President Muhammadu
Buhari to end the killing of Christians by
terrorists in Zamfara State before they
resort to self-defence.
It also urged the security agencies to
defend Churches in the state to prevent
terrorists from carrying out their threats
against Christians.
General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Bade
Daramola, made the plea, while reacting to
threat letter sent to Christians in the state
asking them to stop worship and to close
down churches or risk attacks.
In a statement issued, yesterday, Daramolasaid:.
“Now that a Federal High Court has
declared the bandits as terrorists, we ask
the police, the military and other security
agencies to tackle the terrorists, who have
turned kidnapping into a big business in
the North East”,
He lamented that with the way and
manner in which the security agencies
have been treating insurgency lately, there
was no hope of wining the war against
terrorism in the country.
“Criminals are criminals irrespective of
their religious, political and ethnic
affiliations and they should be treated as such.
We also urge the Department of
State Security (DSS) and Inspector General
of Police (IGP) to investigate those
speaking for the terrorists with a view to
unmasking their sponsors and
beneficiaries of their criminality.
“In a recent visit to Sokoto and Kebbi
states, the leadership of CAN was alarmed
at the record of criminals, who are killing
and kidnapping Christians in the zone, as
if there was a pact between them and security agencies.
“Now that the leaderships of Christianity
and Islam are working together on how
to stop their criminality in the North West,
they are now trying to introduce divisive
ways by declaring war against Christians
and churches in the zone especially in
Zamfara State where they are gradually
turning into their stronghold,”
the statement reads.
BESIDES, the Atiku Kawai Media Group has
urged President Buhari to end insecurity
in the country and unite Nigerians before
leaving office in 2023.
The group said the President should stop
showboating and address insecurity,
which it said, was seriously disrupting the
country’s economy.
It disclosed that it would convene town
hall meetings in the six geo-political zones
of the country with the theme:
Making A
Case for National Unity And Prosperity.
Chairman, Organising Committee of the
Atiku Abubakar National Town Hall
meeting, Dare Akinniyi, in a statement,
yesterday, said the move was to find a
lasting solution to the several challenges
facing the country.
Akinniyi noted that the state of the
country required urgent collective efforts
to stop the growing negative vices
affecting the welfare of Nigerians, adding
that the Federal Government was
overwhelmed with incompetence and
cluelessness on how to effectively perform
its statutory roles.
ALSO, a coalition of civil society
organisations (CSOs) has called on the
Katsina State Government to restore
mobile network services in frontline councils.
It lamented that the time it had taken to
restore network in the state was making
the war against banditry and other crimes
to lose steam.
In a statement issued by Acting Chairman,
Umar Imam and Secretary General, Rabiu
Maska, the group said bandits had devised
other ways of communication amongst
themselves, situation, which had enabled
them continue their onslaught on hapless
communities.
