Can You Pass This Food Safety Quiz? (Photos)

Fellow Members of Nairaland Forum and Superb Guests! Today we shall be doing something different but very educative, interesting and awesome.

It’s tagged “Food Safety Quiz”. Can you pass the quiz?

We need to be very conscious of the food we eat and how we store them.

There’s a popular say that “The first wealth is health.”

All you need to do is to choose the correct answer to the questions below by quoting the question number and type your answer.

The correct answer will be posted below when the time comes.

Together we can do this. JUST EIGHT QUESTIONS.

Let’s get started.

Cc: lalasticlala

Mynd44

Mukina2

Seun

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...