Caption This Moment Of President Buhari & Tinubu In Lagos Today (Picture)

It was a momentous day today in Lagos in honour of Chief Bisi Akande and which the president of the federation H.E President Muhammadu Buhari was hosted along sides the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan and other dignitaries.

All roads to the much anticipated 2023 general presidential election on who to succeed President Muhammad Buhari after the end of his tenure. Among the notable figure whose intention to hold the mantle of the number one position in the country is Former Governor of Lagos and the National chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Here you can see president Buhari admiring Tinubu while walking past.

What do you think the President is having running through his mind?

