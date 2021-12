Car Wash Guy Drives Client’s Benz GLC to Buy Food, Crashes It Beyond Repair (Video)

A Nigerian car wash guy has bought trouble for himself after using a client’s car to buy eba and ewedu, only to crash it beyond repair.

The sad story was shared on TikTok by @drive234.

In the video, the car wash guy could be seen prostrating and begging the owner of the car to forgive him.

https://www.tiktok.com/@234drive/video/6988161394441014533

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1j2ZJP__74

