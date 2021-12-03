Cat Spotted Performing Sit-Ups In Chinese Gym (Pics, Video)

I’m in purr-fect shape: Cat performs SIT-UPS at Chinese gym

This is the moment a kitty on a health kick was caught doing sit-ups in a gym in China, in an apparent bid to burn off some excess pounds.

Caught on camera by its owner, the fit feline was apparently performing crunches next to a workbench at a gym in the city of Jining.

However, this apparently isn’t the only time the muscle-building moggy has paid a trip to the gym for a quick workout.

His owner spotted his cat as he performed a set of 11 crunches, before rolling around on the mat and starting on a second set of eight sit-ups before the video ended.

In another video, he is seen working out by another workbench, toning his abs with more sit-ups.

Chinese Douyin users widely watched the videos and were quick to ask if the furry gym junkie could offer private classes.

Well, who doesn’t want purr-fect abs?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wwwuk75U0k

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10267717/Im-purr-fect-shape-Cat-performs-SIT-UPS-Chinese-gym.html

