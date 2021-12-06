Caterer Accosted While Trying To Smuggle A Cooler Of Rice Out Of A Wedding In Rivers

A caterer has been nabbed trying to take a cooler of food out of a wedding ceremony in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

In a video shared by Instablog9ja, some men could be seen surrounding the caterer and the cooler of jollof rice she tried taking home.

One man took up the role of distributor as he started sharing the food into empty coolers that were already opened.

The caterer could be seen folding her arms as though she was unaware of what she did.

ranmy.boy said; Rice wey never reach 

fariidarh_z; Shey make caterer no chop?

stardombeddings; See how she ruined her brand 

nails__dairy; Cooler of rice only her?

leaddyskincare; Ahhhhh Is this a Yoruba party? Definitely not! Cause the Mother of the oninawo will monitor the Caterer like CCTV if it was a Yoruba Party

ceemplybecca; What is this?? Hungry caterer 

kodeblacc; Food meant for photographers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rJKKltikTY

