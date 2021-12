A Catholic priest identified as Fr Edwin Obiora has attained the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. According to report, he is the first priest to attain such a rank in Nigeria.

He was joined by Catholic bishops, priests, religious leaders, royal fathers, and friends to celebrate the feat in Abuja.

See photos below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2021/12/catholic-priest-fr-edwin-obiora-creates.html?m=1

