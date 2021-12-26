Catholic Priest, Luke Adeleke, Murdered In Abeokuta

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A young Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Luke Adeleke of Abeokuta Diocese was murdered in abeokuta Yesterday evening on his way home after Mass. he was attacked by some Gun Men and shot Dead. May God rest his soul. Amen.Woe to these Evil Men.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: