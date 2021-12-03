CCTV Caught Nigerian Man Dropping Juju At His Best Friend’s Door In Malaysia (Video)

CCTV Captures Nigerian Man Dropping Juju At His Best Friend’s Door In Malaysia (Photo, Video)

CCTV captures moment Nigerian man allegedly dropped juju at his best friend’s door in Malaysia, IgbereTV reports.

A statement from the person who shared the video online read;

“This happened in Venice hill condominium, located on Cheras, Malaysia. This our Nigerian brother was caught dropping charm for another of our brother. The guy had been complaining of health issues, only to wake up this morning and saw what someone dropped in front of his door. He contacted his neighbors who have cameras and his best friend emerged as the evil doer. We had to banish him from living among us.”

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gR9gQLoV0RM

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW_Y2txLiRS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

