‘Celebrate Me’: Timaya Confronts Patoranking For Not Mentioning Him As Big Name (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya has confronted his colleague, Patoranking for not including him in his list of big names, in his song, ‘Celebrate Me’, IgbereTV reports.

Also, during the Sunday night concert, Patoranking hailed Timaya for helping him succeed in his music career.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKIu3QYE0_A

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYBc3C5LnnC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

