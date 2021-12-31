“Celebrity Farmer” Nollywood Actress, Queeneth Agbor Shows Off Her Large Farm (Video)

Nollywood actress, Queeneth Agbor has added new line of business as she shows off her huge farm land in Uyo, Akwa-ibom State.

In a post on her verified Instagram page, the Calabar-born actress revealed her ordeals in 2021 and some of the blessings including launching different businesses.

She captioned the post:

“FEEL FREE TO ADD CELEBRITY FARMER TO MY TITLES!!!!!

Typing with so much emotions flooding through me my 2021 Story.

Boldly Saying I am God’s most beloved baby girl for Life.

Cos 2021came with lots of challenges.

This year I had major panic attack, something I have never experienced in my Life. Just when I got my groove back. Boom, name calling Started online, I began to wonder if there’s another me I don’t know about, to discovering why my career was almost put on halt cos of lies been spread from the pit of hell……

But, Through it all GOD came through,

BIGGER, BETTER, SWEETER & GREATER!!!!

I Became a large Farm owner this year, my career took a better turn, my buisness @ankara__beauty blossom more with Multiple SLAY SETS!!!

To the Family & Friends that stood firmly by me, I Am Grateful �

To the Producers/Directors & Those that blessed the brand QUEENETH AGBOR with acting jobs this year,

Thank You�

Thanks to all my @ankara__beauty Slay Safe Gang Members for helping my buisness grow�

To those that said my name in a room of opportunity & those that helped bring my Farming Vision Come to Fruition.

You are so Appreciated �

Counting Down To New Adventures.WATCH OUT 2022 BECAUSE HERE I COME!!!!!!!!!

SEE Y’ALL NEXT YEAR�”

