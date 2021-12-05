Chairman, Dowen College, Dr Olumide Philips, At The School’s 2021 Valedictory (Video)

Here’s a video of the Chairman board of governors, Dowen College, Dr Olumide Phillips, advising graduating students of Dowen College to come back to Nigeria after studying and learning abroad.

At the 2021 Dowen College Lagos valedictory and founders Day ceremony on Wednesday 6th October 2021, Phillips told the students to always remember that no matter where they found themselves, Nigeria was home.

He actually gave a good speech and offered them fatherly advice. It’s unfortunate that the actions of some bad students are dragging the man’s hard works on the school though the mud.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtIwf1ewBNM&t=4525s

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...