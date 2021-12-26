Charles Soludo Celebrates 29th Marriage Anniversary With His Wife, Nonye (Pix)

Charles Soludo Celebrates 29th Marriage Anniversary With His Wife, Nonye (Photos)

Anambra state Governor-Elect, Charles Chukwuma Soludo took to his Facebook page to celebrate 29th marriage anniversary with his wife, Nonye, today 26th December, 2021, IgbereTV reports.

He shared loved-up photo of himself and his wife with caption;

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning”. James 1:17

On this day 29 years ago heaven gifted me this virtuous woman. We return all glory to God almighty the giver of every good and lovely gift.

Happy Anniversary to Nonye (my Queen) and I.

CC. Soludo”

https://www.facebook.com/103104878681389/posts/218908550434354/

