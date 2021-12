HAVE YOU SEEN THE NEW UN SCULPTURE FOR PEACE AND SAFETY?

A guardian for international peace and security sits on the Visitor’s Plaza outside #UN Headquarters. The guardian is a fusion of jaguar and eagle and donated by the Government of Oaxaca, Mexico

@MexOnu

. It is created by artists Jacobo and Maria Angeles.

UN Photo/Manuel Elías

https://mobile.twitter.com/UN_Photo/status/1458178013082816513

