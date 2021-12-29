Chelsea Vs Brighton 1 – 1 – (Full Time)

Team news

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel must decide on whether to start striker Romelu Lukaku after his goalscoring return off the substitutes’ bench in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Lukaku has been blighted by an ankle injury and then Covid-19 since October and while Tuchel was delighted with his impact, he said it was “not fair” to force him back into action for a full half.

Tuchel admitted his celebrations at Villa Park were tempered because of his concerns surrounding his players’ health, having also lost N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva to injury – and both are set to miss the Seagulls encounter.

Ben Chilwell (knee) remains out while Kai Havertz (match fitness), Timo Werner (illness) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (ankle) will be assessed.

Brighton must wait to discover if influential forward Leandro Trossard will be fit for their Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international set Albion on course for the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Brentford with a delightful volley before being withdrawn at the break due to a hamstring issue.

