Chelsea will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The Blues will enter this weekend’s contest off the back of a 3-2 victory over Leeds United on Saturday, which has left them in third spot in the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are seemingly involved in a three-way title race this season, sitting just one point behind second-placed Liverpool and two from leaders Manchester City.

