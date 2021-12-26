Chidi Amamgbo Donates Cathedral To His Diocese In Anambra (Photos)

American-based Nigerian lawyer, Mr Donald Chidi Amamgbo, has donated a state-of-art cathedral to the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Diocese of Ihiala, IgbereTV reports.

Amamgbo said he was inspired by service to God and humanity to carry out the project, explaining that there was no political undertone except that he wants the people to worship God in a befitting atmosphere.

Speaking during the dedication of the facility at the weekend, Amamgbo described the church as a tool to drive positive change and peaceful coexistence among the community.

He however noted that the church should be well equipped to effectively play such role.

“I set out to build a church that is historical, something that you will see in the next 50 years from now and it will still be in vogue. All the facilities are standard.

“People asked me, why build this kind of structure here and I replied them…why not? Why build structures in major cities and come home and be like second class citizens. Are we second class citizens?

“I don’t care any denomination you belong to what I care about is for you to be the best human being you can be. The church in Nigeria, as a tool for driving positive change, is trying, but it could do better.

“The church has always been a voice of change but these days, it has focussed on a lot of distractions. To me, their core mission is to change lives and change the society positively and to preach what they believe in fearlessly.

“My advise to the community members is to see this as a tool for peaceful coexistence and societal integration. It has been gifted to them and they have the obligation to look after it.”

In his sermon titled, “Landmark Prayers”, the Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, The Most Revd Dr Henry Ndukuba who took his Bible text from 1Kings 8:27-30 thanked God for His faithfulness upon Ihiala Diocese.

He said the dedication ceremony of the chapel was a celebration of God’s grace and goodness to His Church through Barr Amamgbo.

The Primate who later christened the chapel “a place of prayers” where people would seek the face of God and get solution to their challenges, prayed for God’s continued blessings on the benefactor.

The Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Rt Revd Prof Israel Okoye, in his remarks, showered praises and blessings on Barr Amamgbo for surrendering himself to be used of God.

Dedicating the church, tagged, ‘Chapel of revival’, Bishop of the Niger Diocese, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo commended Amamgbo, describing the gesture as worthy of emulation.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Amamgbo wrote;

“On Saturday, December 18, 2021, the St Silas Cathedral Chapel of Revival in the Ihiala Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) built and tastefully furnished by yours truly Barrister Donald Chidi Amamgbo @iamddon was dedicated by His Grace, Most Rev. Dr Henry Ndukuba, the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, while Rt. Rev. Prof Israel Okoye, the Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, served as the host.

Several respected clergymen, priests, and hundreds of Anglican faithful, including

1. His Grace, Most Rev Alexander Ibezim, the Archbishop of Niger Province,

2. Bishop of Awka Diocese; Rt Rev Owen Nwokolo,

3. Bishop of the Niger; Rt Rev Capt Johnson Ekwe,

4. Bishop of Niger West; Rt. Rev. Obiora Uzochukwu,

5. The Bishop of Mbamili; Rt Rev. Dr Chijioke Oti,

6. The Bishop of the Diocese on the Lake; Rt. Rev. Dr Geoffrey N. Chukwunenye,

7. The Bishop of Oru; and the Rt. Rev. Gabriel O. Elabor, the Bishop of Esan.

In his sermon, Primate Ndukuba thanked God for the beautiful edifice and prayed that the chapel serves as a fertile ground for believers to reap from the blessings of God’s kingdom.

The Primate also appreciated Barr. Amamgbo, who built the chapel. He prayed for heaven to reward him “with blessings like King Solomon” whom the Bible records was abundantly blessed after building a befitting place of worship for God.

While speaking to journalists after the event, H.E. Mr. Valentine Ozigbo congratulated Barr. Amamgbo for undertaking such a worthy project and seeing to its completion. “Today, I celebrate my dear friend, Don Amamgbo, on the dedication of the chapel, the best I have seen around, which he has erected in his home diocese.”

“It’s inspiring to see individuals who are large-hearted, thoughtful, and charitable to give back to God and society from the little which they have been blessed with.”

“As he has opened his purse to sow this seed, I pray for God’s grace, endless blessings, and divine favour upon his life. I also pray that this chapel brings the gospel to the people and serve as a fountain of blessing to the Lord’s Flock,” H.E. Valentine Ozigbo, said.

Merry Christmas all❤❤❤”

