Child At Home, Beast In School?

I watched with annoying disgust the video of a young boy who was wriggling in pains on a hospital bed due to the brutality meted out to him at school by his follow school mates. Story has it that he was tortured by a group of boys who were cultists. because he refused to join them.

The boy’s dad said the cult boys came to his room and started beating him and stomping on him, after which they gave him a substance to drink. Eventually the boy died. This is too much to happen in a secondary school.

Bullying has been a hydra-headed beast from long ago. I also suffered while I was a boarder in a secondary school somewhere in Southern Part of Nigeria.

I had a couple of bad cases but the most painful of them all and that which has stuck in my memory was with the case of a senior student then, called Niyi Lasisi. That’s his real name. I don’t know if he is on this platform but if this goes viral whereby he sees it, I’d love it.

Niyi made me and a fellow roommate of mine engage ourselves in a marathon slap over a disagreement I had with the roommate. The worst of it all was that Niyi made sure that the slaps were heavy on the ‘receiver’ else the ‘giver’ will receive an extra slap as a penalty. It was brutal and arguably the most traumatic experience I had as a Junior student.

I almost quit school even though I was just a beginner but for some reason my Dad allowed me to choose if I wanted to quit or not and I chose to stay. If I see Niyi today, I’ll look him straight in the eyes and tell him, “You know what Niyi, You really sucked, I don’t know if you still suck now though”.

My Dad visited and noticed my bad looking cheeks, he took me to my guardian who also doubled as my housemaster but that was the last I heard of anything about it.

There are many ‘Niyis’ in our boarding schools; Students who see nothing in deriding and brutalizing their fellow students. They go home and exhibit signs of this anti social behaviors and the parents see nothing of a big deal out of it, thereby releasing them to cause problems for others.

What manner of effrontery would warrant a set of secondary school students to damn repercussions and torture a fellow student up to the extent that the student has visible marks of torture and eventually dying as a result of it. You can imagine how deadly they’ll become by the time they get to the University.

Their acts were dastardly and it speaks terribly about the culture in the school; the school might be breeding unwholesome kids for the society. It is good news that the Lagos State Government has shut down the school indefinitely.

Investigations should be carried out to determine the extent of this menace in that school and all those found culpable in the boy’s death should be made to face the law squarely.

As a parent, what are you doing in order to introduce a wholesome human being in to the society? Please do not leave the moral upbringing of your child or ward in the hands of the school, you do not know what is going on in the school.

It is great to give your child the best in education but providing all their needs do not make up for their discipline and good upbringing.

Your child is your primary gift to the nation; they either contribute positively to it or they drag it in the mud and it is your responsibility as a parent to put this right.

Paying heavily for school fees is not where the job ends, you might just be paying to have a terror disturb the peace of other kids in same school…literally.

The nation is where it is today because of the family values inculcated in those who have ruled this nation from the onset till now. There is no point pointing one finger at the government for them to do things right whereas the other 4 fingers of yours are pointing back at you saying, “Okay…yeah you are right but what about your own kids, what are doing to make them better”?

You can’t be complaining of a bad nation yet you are putting little or no effort in training ‘nationable’ kids. Your biggest national responsibility is to hand over a roundly trained citizen to the government….that’s all. And who are the government? It’s you, me and everyone else.

Now you as a parent, don’t send your kids to school only to have some ill-mannered untrained kid bully them for you. How can you do this?

Encourage your kids to speak up and speak out no matter how threatened they may be. Ask them questions and demand answers. If you find anything suspicious, scream down the roof, shout, go to the school and make a hell of noise.

Become a lioness defending her cub.

Involve the social media, talk to the police, the lawyers or anyone that can hear you at that time. Don’t go pursuing money while your child is being wrecked in school.

This nation has got to be better and it starts from the family circle. If more people put their families right, it will translate to a better nation.

