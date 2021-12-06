‘Children Of Today Don’t Know That In Our Days We Were Beaten For These Reasons’

1. Crying too long after being beaten.

2. Not crying after being beaten.

3. Crying without being beaten.

4. Standing where elders are sitting.

5. Sitting while elders are standing.

6. Walking around aimlessly where elders are seated.

7. Eating food prepared for visitors.

8. Refusing to eat.

9. Coming back home after sunset.

10. Eating at the neighbour’s home.

11. Generally being too moody.

12. Generally being too excited.

13. Losing a fight with older age mate.

14. Winning a fight with your age mate.

15. Eating too slowly.

16. Eating too quickly.

17. Eating too much.

18. Not finishing your food.

19. Finishing your food and Scraping your plate.

20. Eating and talking.

21. Eating your meat before finishing the food.

22. Dropping oil on your clothes while eating.

23. When you eat your launch before 2:00pm.

24. Sleeping while the elders in the house have already woken up.

25. Dragging your feet while walking.

26. Stumbling and falling while walking

27. Looking at the visitors while they are eating.

28. Looking at an elder eye ball to eye ball.

29. When an elder is talking to you and you blink.

30. When an elder is talking to you and you stare and not blink.

31. When you look at an elder through the corner of your eye.

32. When your mates are playing street football and you join them.

33. When your mates are playing and you don’t join them.

34. When you don’t wash your dish after eating.

35. When you wash your dish improperly.

36. When you almost break your dish.

37. When you break your dish.

38. When you bite your nails.

39. When you don’t bathe.

40. When you bathe too quickly.

41. When you take too long to bathe.

42. When you take too much toothpaste on your brush.

43. When you’re beaten in school for misbehaving.

44. When a car almost knocks you down.

45. When a car knocks you down and you don’t die.

46. For not answering when spoken to.

47. For answering back when spoken to.

48. Beaten for going to Church or Mosque late.

49. Beaten for borrowing shoe/wears from friends.

50. Greeting/prostrating with only one hand or hands not touching the ground. Ladies going on one knee.

51. Misplacing your pencil, biro, erazer, sharpener or mathematical set in school.

52. Misplacing your Songs of Praise(SOP).

53. Misplacing your Brighter Grammer.

54. Writing on your textbook or coming home with torn textbooks or notebooks.

55. Coming back home with dirty, rough uniform/socks and damaged sandals.

56. Sending you on errands and you stay too long.

57. Sending you on errands and you forgot what you’re asked to buy, or you bought something different, or you broke the egg or poured the grind pepper away on the way.

58. Going to neighbors room&parlour to watch TV.

59. Going to a girl’s house to ask after her from her Dad/mum sitting outside in the evening. You’ve killed her.

60. Sleeping in the Living room.

