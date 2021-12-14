Chimamanda Adichie At The Age Of Six (Throwback Photo)

Renowned Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has shared a photo of herself at the age of six years, IgbereTV reports.

She captioned the photo on her Instagram handle;

“I was 6. I remember her combing my hair, gently sliding in the hair clips. I remember her clasping her bracelet around my wrist. I remember her stepping back to survey me, proudly, lovingly: her daughter, her baby daughter, the last of her daughters. ⁣

⁣

May we thank those who love us, today, while we can.⁣

⁣

(September 1983. Photographed by Mike Special Photos, Nsukka)⁣”

