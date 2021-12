SP Felix Ekpoudom is the DPO of Uruan Divisional Police Station

A Divisional Police Officer in Akwa Ibom has been pictured having a meal with some suspects on Christmas Day.

The meal, which included white rice and stew was served with soft drinks. While one of the suspects was fully clothed, the others were half-naked.

In photos which had gone viral, a policeman was standing behind the suspects as the DPO held a conversation with the men.

