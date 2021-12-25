Christmas: Happy Birthday Jesus, My Brother, My Gee — Tonto Dikeh (Pix)

December 25, is a day that many people look forward to in different parts of the world despite their religious beliefs, Igbere TV reports.

Christians mark the birth of Jesus Christ on the said date and seeing as it comes at the end of the year, people are usually in festive spirits.

Just like birthdays, it has become a norm for celebrities to share Christmas themed photos on December 25. In fact, some of them try to outdo themselves with creative themes for the photo shoot.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is obviously in a festive mood as she has taken to social media via her Instagram page to share lovely Christmas photos with her son, King Andre.

In the captions of her post,Tonto Dikeh referred to Jesus as her friend, brother, and Gee.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY DEAREST JESUS(A friend, a brother and my Gee). HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO YOU AND YOURS!”



https://www.instagram.com/tontolet/p/CX5CWH6IeBe/?utm_medium=copy_link

