Christmas: Sanwo-Olu, Anglican Bishop Call For Unity, Peace

CHRISTMAS: SANWO-OLU, ANGLICAN ARCHBISHOP CALL FOR UNITY, PEACE

•2022 will bring freshness in infrastructure, says Governor

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has implored Nigerians to be united, saying in unity “we all can make great things happen.”

Speaking after a Christmas Day Service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos on Saturday, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace and harmony, as well as obeying all the COVID protocols.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who took the Old Testament reading from Isaiah 9:2-7 during the Holy Communion Service officiated by the Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Lagos Diocese, The Most Revd (Dr) Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, encouraged people to continually pray for Nigeria and the leadership of the country and various States.

He said: “My message to Lagosians this day is to say that the strength in our unity is stronger than any other things. We have all gone through a very difficult year. It has been a very tough one but the spirit of Lagos is the one that is propelling us and you can see the energy in the city. What it means is that it is a bright new day for all of us to shine. So, the Greater Lagos agenda is on course.

“All of us should be grateful, hopeful but more importantly to hold ourselves. Let us believe that in unity we all can make great things happen. We should continue to live in peace and harmony and people should continue to obey all the COVID protocols.

“I want to let people know that next year would certainly bring the freshness of a lot of great things in infrastructure and all that we are aspiring for individually and collectively.

“We would certainly not take the peace we have in Lagos for granted and we would continue to pray for our country, pray for the leadership of the country and various states. Our churches and mosques should continue to pray for things that concern all of us.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who attended the Christmas Day Service with his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, also appreciated God for sparing the lives of many people who came together in worship centers to celebrate this year’s Christmas.

“Last year, a lot of us couldn’t come out like this (for Christmas service). We all knew what was ravaging the entire world but we thank God for sparing our lives to see this year’s Christmas. He is more than sufficient for each and everyone of us.

“I want to thank Almighty God for how far he has taken our state. We want to thank our fathers in the Lord for continually praying and giving us all the encouragement even in difficult times,” the governor said.

In his sermon, The Most Revd Olumakaiye commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for good governance in Lagos State and for delivering the dividends of democracy to Lagosians in different sectors, noting that many parts of the State have turned to construction sites because of infrastructural development going on simultaneously.

In his sermon, the Archbishop urged Nigerians, especially Christians to work toward peace as exemplified by Jesus during His lifetime.

While stressing the importance of Christmas, the cleric said Jesus represented the greatest gift that must be cherished and celebrated by all.

CAPTIONS:

PIX 1 L-R: Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Most Revd. Humphrey Olumakaiye; his wife, Prof. (Mrs) Motunrayo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke during a Christmas Day Service at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

PIX 2 L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Most Revd. Humphrey Olumakaiye; his wife, Prof. (Mrs) Motunrayo and the First Lady, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke during a Christmas Day Service at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

PIX 3: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (third right); the First Lady, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke (second right); Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Most Revd. Humphrey Olumakaiye (second left); his wife, Prof. (Mrs) Motunrayo (third left) and other clerics during a Christmas Day Service at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

PIX 4: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu exchanging greetings with Emeritus Professor (Chief) Osato Giwa-Osage at the Christmas Day Service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

PIX 5 L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke during a Christmas Day Service at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina on Saturday, December 25, 2021.



