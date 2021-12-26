Christmas With Chicken Head! (Photos)

Today is going well. I thank God for life and for his Blessed Son Jesus Christ we are celebrating today. WE KNOW HE WASN’T BORN TODAY SO PLEASE!

Lord provide for those who don’t have or have enough for today just like you provided your Son Jesus unto us.

Well I am spending the holidays with the family. I thank God for my school results at school and for all that gave me befitting advice on my last post: God bless you all- on my way to success!

I watch some captivating movies:

1. A Naija Christmas: very impressive from the Nollywood industry.

2. Encanto: the NOT dubbed version is out now!

3. Wheel of Time – simply amazing!

4. A Loud Christmas – a Nickelodeon special from the Loud house!!!

5. Christmas Again – Disney has done it again!

6. Rumble- get your boxing gloves on!!!

7. Back to the Outback- On an adventure!

Maybe the mods can upload some pictures of the movies!

Anyways, this is the food I ate today. Can you imaging I got the head of the chicken because of first son mata! Chai, I’ve suffered. Here are the pics…..

Merry Christmas from Me!

