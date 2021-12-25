Codecademy Or Coursera, Which Is The Best For Online Learning?

I started coding as fun, but I found out I have a deep interest in it. I have downloaded more than 74 videos that I use for my learning.

I also watch videos on data structure and algorithms. I will like to take a step further by enrolling in an online platform for more learning and to belong to a community. The Indian Guy suggested I enroll in Codecademy, while someone here on nairaland suggested Coursera.

Please I will like to know which of the two is the real deal and why. Also, where can I enroll for a physical internship either in Lagos or Abuja. Preferably a firm run by Chinese or Indian. I won’t mind a Nigerian community provided I get what I am looking for. I can create time for the internship.

N/B. In my field(EEE( Embedded Systems)) I need deep knowledge of coding to create a niche.

Merry Christmas to this great family.

