Comedian Chuks D General Thrills Abuja Residents With Christmas In D City

One of the household names in entertainment industry in Abuja, Chuks D General has concluded arrangements to give Abuja residents and visitors a memorable Christmas celebration this season with his Christmas In D City show.

The event which is rated the biggest Christmas show in Abuja will take place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, the lead partners.

Scheduled to take place on December 25, the Christmas Day show will feature family games, dance, music and comedy from the funniest comedians in the country.

The show seeks to ward off the boredom which usually characterises Christmas celebrations in Abuja.

The organisers have also made attendance affordable by slashing the regular ticket to 7k, VIP 20k, while silver and gold tables go for N1m and N2m respectively.

The ticket for the event which kicks off 6pm is available at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Number one furniture brand in Nigeria, Tutto Di Lusso is the lead sponsor of this show.

Organisers urge Abuja residents to come out in large numbers to have a fun-filled Christmas Day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JT9ON8S8Hk

https://www.abujapress.com/2021/12/chuks-d-general-to-thrill-abuja.html

