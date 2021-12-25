Comedian Crazeclown Celebrates 30th Birthday (Photos)

Comedian Crazeclown on Friday celebrated his 30th birthday, days after his daughter turned one, Igbere TV reports.

The funnyman share photos of himself on Instagram, expression gratitude to God for another year.

“Officially on the 3rd floor, looking back at 30 years of my life I’m just speechless. It can only be God. I look forward to being 30, here I am and all I feel is just gratitude to God for bringing me this far. Happy birthday to me,” he wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/crazeclown/p/CX3j9UAMMMN/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...