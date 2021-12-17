Comedian Crazeclown Celebrates His Daughter’s 1st Birthday (Photos)

Comedian Emmanuel Iwueke, popularly known as Crazeclown, on Thursday celebrated his daughter’s one-year birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The excited father shared a photo of his baby girl, Gia, with a promise to ‘flood’ his page with more photos. The comedian also said that it’s still surreal that he now has a one-year-old daughter.

“Today is 16th December 2021 and It’s GIA’s @giazirachi BIRTHDAYYYY!!! It’s still surreal that I have a WHOLE ONE-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER! Sorry not sorry but I’m going to FLOOD your timeline today! it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for me today! Thinking about The journey to this point which I will tell later today but let me first DROP THIS SUPERMODEL PICTURE OF MY DAUGHTER she will flex with this picture when she’s older talk about ‘see how lit I was at 1’ I love you my superwoman @jojowigs none of these will be possible without you my Queen,” he wrote.

Announcing the arrival of his daughter in December 2020, the funnyman wrote on Instagram, “Compliment of the season guys My Daughter says HI The real journey begins BEST CHRISTMAS/BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER my wife gave me the most beautiful princess.”

Crazeclown and his wife dated for eight years before they got engaged.

He graduated from the Kharkiv National Medical University in June 2017.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXiigntMWOi/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...