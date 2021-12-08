Congregation Silent As Ghanaian Pastor Begs For Money Repeatedly (Photos, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Video of a ghanaian pastor is trending on the internet, after begging for money from his congregation repeatedly,and no one could boldly step out to give him what he wanted .

Watch video here;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JIEYK6HElQ

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: