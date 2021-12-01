Copa Del Rey: Chukwueze Scores Again As Villarreal Secure 8 – 0 Away Win

Samuel Chukwueze got on the score sheet again as Villarreal hammered lower division side Victoria CF 8-0, in the first round of this season’s Copa del Rey on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

At the weekend, Chukwueze opened his Laliga goals account when he scored in Villarreal’s 3-1 home loss to Barcelona.

In Tuesday’s Cup fixture, Chukwueze scored in the 50th minute to make it 5-0 in favour of Villarreal.

The Super Eagles winger featured for 90 minutes in the one-sided encounter.

He has now scored three goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side this season.

Villarreal will hope to clinch a first ever Copa del Rey title in their 98-year history.



