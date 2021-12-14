Corper Proposes To Female Soldier In Kwara NYSC Camp (Pix, Video)

A video is making the rounds on social media which reveals the moment a corp member proposes to a solider at Kwara NYSC camp.

According to reports, the duo met during orientation exercise in KWARA STATE NYSC Orientation Camp, Lafiagi-Share Road, 243103, Yikpata.

In the now viral video, The corp member kneel then proposed to her and she accepted the proposal

The video has generated mixed reactions from social media users, while some wonder why such thing could happen under three weeks other said they can never marry a female soldier

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mv3WtwKVNM

