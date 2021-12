A couple were left in shock after a man carrying their cake tripped and fell with it, IgbereTV reports.

As seen in the viral video, the man who fell had a remorseful look, while the bride tried smiling to mask her shock.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3U6gceTxiI

