Court Jails 7 People For Cybercrime In Enugu (Pictures)

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 secured the conviction of three students: Nonso Adudu, Anichebe Christopher and Onyedika Austin Leonard, before Justice I.M. Buba of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu on charges bordering on forgery, impersonation and obtaining money from unsuspecting foreign nationals under false pretences. They were prosecuted on a separate one count charge.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=267812912048586&id=100064596373289

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...