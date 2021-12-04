President Muhammadu Buhari has said the coronavirus pandemic affected his administration’s fight against corruption and insecurity in Nigeria.

Buhari disclosed this at the United Arab Emirates, during Nigeria Day at the EXPO DUBAI 2020 on Friday.

This was contained in a statement signed by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

He stressed the need for world leaders to work together and reinforce partnerships to limit the catastrophic consequences of the pandemic.

“The concerted efforts by world leaders, working together, enabled us to limit the catastrophic consequences of this pandemic.

“Nigeria, like other countries in the world, was impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, compounding national efforts in addressing insecurity, fighting corruption and diversifying the nation’s economy.

“Nonetheless, the present administration in Nigeria has registered significant progress within a short period of time and is still making headways in key sectors of the economy,” the statement said.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/12/04/covid-19-affected-my-fight-against-corruption-insecurity-buhari/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...