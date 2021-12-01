COVID-19: Unvaccinated Civil Servants Allowed Into Offices In Abuja (Photos)

COVID-19: Unvaccinated civil servants allowed into offices in Abuja — despite FG’s directive

Civil servants without proof of COVID vaccination were allowed into their offices at the federal secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

In October, the federal government mandated civil servants to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), had said workers who fail to get vaccinated would be barred from entering their places of work from December 1.

“With effect from 1st December 2021, federal government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions. An appropriate service-wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process,” he had said.

On Wednesday, TheCable observed that civil servants at the federal secretariat were allowed into their offices — though after they were initially barred by security operatives.

Some workers were seen receiving COVID vaccine at the vaccination centre at the federal secretariat complex before going into their offices.

Those who are yet to be vaccinated were told that they would be stopped from accessing their offices from Thursday.

A civil servant at the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) in the nation’s capital told TheCable that all workers were allowed into their offices.

“Everyone was allowed into their offices even those not wearing facemasks,” he said.

TheCable had reported that Nigeria detected its first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is said to be highly infectious, and spreading rapidly globally.

Below are photos.



