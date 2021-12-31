Critics Won’t Realize Buhari Is A Blessing Until He Leaves – Minister

Critics Won’t Realize Buhari Is A Blessing To Nigeria Until He Leaves Office – Minister

The newly appointed Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Sambo, has said that critics of President Buhari will realize he was a blessing to Nigeria when he leaves office come 2023, IgbereTV reports.

Speaking to staff of the Ministry as he assumed office, Sambo said;

“Mr. President is a blessing to this country. I keep saying that the sceptics will not realise this until his excellency is gone. But some of us who know that socio-economic development is tied to massive infrastructure development know that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen the right course.”

Sambo noted that infrastructure development was important to the socio-economic growth of any nation. He gave examples of China and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates as countries with competitive edges due to their infrastructural investments.

He said that he would be fulfilled if within the time he was in the ministry, he was able to help the president “leave some legacies behind in infrastructure development across the country.”



