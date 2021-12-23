Crossover services threatened as FG restricts religious gatherings to 50% capacity

*Says additional restrictions may be introduced

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole, Abuja

The annual crossover services held by religious organisations across the country is under threat as the Boss Mustapha led Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 declared that indoor religious gatherings should be limited to 50 per cent with full compliance to public health measures.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha which was made available to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

The PSC explained that there has been reduced compliance to public health social measures which has led to increased COVID-19 cases in the country.

The committee, however, added that it may be forced to introduce more restrictions should there be an increase in cases.



