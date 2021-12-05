Crystal Palace Vs Manchester United Today At 4pm

Ralf Rangnick will choose his first Manchester United XI on Sunday afternoon, as the Red Devils welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The club’s new interim manager will need to assess the fitness of the players that featured in Thursday’s 3-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford; Cristiano Ronaldo came off late against the Gunners but is expected to be passed fit in time for the clash with the Eagles.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka might come back into contention after missing the game with Arsenal due to a hand injury, but Diogo Dalot could keep his spot due to his impressive performance on Thursday, while Alex Telles should continue at left-back even if Luke Shaw is passed fit following a head injury.

