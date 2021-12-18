Cubana, Associates Storm Friend’s Mother, Sons’ Birthday In Style

Diamonds Leed Boss Celebrates Sons, Mother, Pinnacle Club In Grand Style

Abuja based serial businessman who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Leeds Limited, High Chief Kenneth Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu celebrates his two Sons and Mother’s birthday.

Friends & associates of the businessman graced the occasion which took place on Sunday the 12th of December 2021 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Chief Kenneth Ifekudu (Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu) remained grateful to God for the life of his sons and prayed for his success in life.

Pinnacle International Club also had their end of the Year party which Chief Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu remains a pioneer member of the esteemed organisation.

Among the dignitaries that were present at the event include Hon. Chukwuegbo Offor (Federal House of Representatives Member), Mr. Ebere Goodwill Uzozie, Chairman G.U Ebeco Group, Mr. Ikenna Iyiegbu of Cubana Group, Eze Alex Adindu, BC Igwilo SAN, Mr. Obinna Etele, CEO ETELESON INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Mr. Nicky Jonas Okeke, Chairman of Foretec Investment Ltd, All Pinnacle Club Members and many other personalities.

