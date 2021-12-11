Curvy Actress, Luchy Donalds Gets A Mercedes Benz As Early Christmas Gift (Video)

Actress Luchy Donalds Celebrates As She Is Gifted With A Mercedes Benz Car (Photos, Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds has been gifted with a new Mercedes-Benz car, IgbereTV reports.

The actress revealed that the car was waiting for her while she was on vacation in Instabul, and she returned to receive it as an early Christmas gift.

Some of her colleagues congratulated her on her new car, telling her that she deserves the car because she worked too hard for it.

Luchy shared a video of herself with the car on her Instagram handle. She captioned the video;

“So while I was chilling in Istanbul my Christmas gift was chilling waiting for me at home. Congratulations to me.

Christmas gift came early❤️

God I am super grateful, it can only be you Lord”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXUCNuRNaB_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWUugOe-drw

