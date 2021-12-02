Curvy BBNaija Star, Jackie B Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Enchanting Photos

BBNaija 2021 housemate, Jackie B, turned a new age on December 1, and she took to social media to celebrate in style,Igbere TV reports.

The Shine Ya Eye star posted gorgeous photos of herself on her Instagram page to the joy of fans.

The mother of one appeared to be channelling her inner mermaid seeing as she posed by a waterfall and also dressed the part.

Jackie rocked a long sheer dress with skin coloured inner-wear. The BBNaija star also complemented the look with simple but elegant makeup.

The reality star then accompanied her snaps with a caption where she explained that her new age signifies a rebirth. According to Jackie B, she is proud of her growth and achievements and she cheered on to more growth, good health and success in this new year.

“Reborn at Thirty. Proud of my growth and achievements thus far. Cheers to another year of growth, good health, success and love.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CW73T3BLfxt/?utm_medium=copy_link

