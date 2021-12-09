Cyriel Dessers Wins Feyenoord’s November Player, Goal Of The Month Awards

Dessers Wins Feyenoord’s November Player, Goal Of The Month Awards

Cyriel Dessers has won Feyenoord’s Player and Goal of the Month awards for November.

The Eredivisie giants announced this on their official Instagram page on Wednesday.

Dessers was outstanding for Feyenoord last month, netting vital goals for them.

The Nigeria striker, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Wednesday, scored four goals in five games in the month in review.

He scored all the four goals while coming on as a second half substitute.

And the first of his brace in the 2-2 away draw against Slavia Prague in the Europa Conference League, was adjudged the best for last month.

Dessers, who is on loan from Genk, has so far scored eight goals, provided three assists in 22 games in all competitions this season for Feyenoord.

