Dauda: PSC Cancels Illegal Extension Of Buhari’s Ex-Personal Security Officer

Abdulkarim Dauda: Police Service Commission cancels illegal tenure extension of Buhari’s nephew

THE Police Service Commission has cancelled the three-year tenure extension approved for Abdulkarim Dauda, a former Chief Personal Security Officer to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for not following the due process.

The commission also ordered Dauda, a Commissioner of Police, to immediately proceed on retirement.

Dauda, said to be Buhari’s nephew, was asked to refund all the salaries he had collected since January 2020, when he should have left the service.

This was part of the decisions taken by the PSC at its 13th plenary meeting, which was held in Abuja between Monday and Tuesday, where two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Zaki Ahmed and Johnson Kokumo were promoted to Deputy Inspectors-General of Police.

Our correspondent had in 2019 reported how Buhari approved a three-year extension of service for Dauda, who was promoted to the rank of commissioner of police in 2018.

The then Force Secretary, AIG Usman Baba, now the IGP, had in a signal conveying Dauda’s tenure extension directed the force’s Department of Information Technology to amend their records to reflect the development.

But briefing journalists on the development on Tuesday, the PSC Commissioner representing the media, Austin Braimoh, said Dauda had written to the commission seeking promotion to AIG when the illegality in his records was discovered.

He stated, “Dauda wrote to us seeking promotion to AIG and when we checked his records, we found that he obtained tenure extension which did not follow the due process. We found many illegalities in his records and cancelled his tenure extension.

“He has been asked to retire and he will also refund all the salaries he received from January 2020 till date.”



BACKGROUND

Mr Abdulkarim Dauda, a Commissioner of Police with service number AP.NO. 23853 enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Officer on January 1, 1985.

His father, Alhaji Dauda Daura, a groundnut merchant in the colonial era in Kano, was Mr Buhari’s elder brother with whom young Buhari once stayed.

Nigeria’s Police Act says an officer is expected to retire from service after 35 years or when he attains the age of 60. The Act does not exclude an officer who has not attained the age of 60 but has served for 35 years from retirement.

Abdulkarim Dauda (born May 13, 1960) hails from Daura and was expected to retire on January 01, 2020 before his illegal service extension pushing his retirement date to May 13, 2023.

He was deployed to the State House as Chief Personal Security Officer to the President on August 19, 2016, promoted Deputy Commissioner of Police on March 7, 2018, and later Police Commissioner same year.

