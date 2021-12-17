Dave Umahi Celebrates President Buhari At 79

Gov. Umahi Celebrates President Buhari At 79

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79 Birthday celebration.

Governor Umahi in a birthday message obtained by IGBERE TV said he is deeply enthused to associate with President Buhari’s superlatively charming personal character and the discipline of his leadership.

The statement reads,

“We most profoundly felicitate with the father of our nation, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this auspicious moment of his 79th birthday.”

“Your Excellency, we thank Almighty God for his grace upon you and the accomplishments of your age. We are deeply enthused to associate with your superlatively charming personal character and the discipline of your leadership.”

“It is heartwarming that despite the challenges of our time, your sense of integrity, patriotism and devotion to humanity has given Nigerians unwavering confidence in the dignity and wellbeing of our nation. Our prayers and solidarity are with you always and we pray God to continue to give you strength and wisdom as you advance the cause of our nation.”

“Please Your Excellency, accept the assurances of the affectionate considerations, esteemed regards and best wishes of the government and people of Ebonyi State.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1409351/gov-umahi-celebrates-president-buhari-79/

