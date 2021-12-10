Davido Acquires ₦300 Million Lamborghini Aventador As Christmas Gift (Pix, Video)

Multiple award-winning artiste, Davido, is currently in a cheerful mood as he has gifted himself a brand new Lamborghini Aventador, Igbere TV reports.

The singer made the announcement via social media by posting pictures of his new ‘whip’. The ecstatic hitmaker revealed that this is his Christmas gift.

In the caption section of his Instagram sorry, Davido said; “I promise that was the last one. No more cars for a while.”

According to receipt of the car purchase obtained by Igbere TV, the new whip is worth worth $550,000 (N310,000,000).

This comes just few weeks after donating N250,000,000 to charity. He actually just bought the Roll Royce Cullinan worth $500,000. So in total $1,050,000 for the both cars. In Naira for just these 2 cars will be N593,000,000.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ByWbbk9wHg

https://instagram.com/stories/davido/2725565304077187787?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

