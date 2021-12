Davido And I Are Good Now — Burna Boy

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has confirmed that the fight between him and Davido has been settled, Igbere TV reports.

The singer made this known in a series of Instagram story post on Friday, December 31.

“FYI. I HAVE NO ISSUES WITH DAVID. WE GOOD NOW.”

“DAVID WASN’T TRYNA 1 ON 1 ME BUT WE FIGURED IT OUT 2022 ALL OF US MUST LOVE OURSELVES BY FORCE. IF NOT MAKE WE JUST KILL OURSELVES. NO MIDDLE AGAIN. FORWARD EVER BACKWARDS NEVER. THIS IS MY LAST POST OF THE YEAR. GOD BLESS US ALL.

LOVE DAMINI.”

https://instagram.com/stories/burnaboygram/2741028433100141154?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

