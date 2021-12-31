Davido Brags As He Reveals The Amount Of Money He Made In 2021

2021 has been a good year for popular Nigerian musician, Davido, who has taken to social media to brag about the amount of money he made in the year 2021, IgbereTV reports.

According to Davido, he made 22.3 Million Dollars Which is over 9 Billion in Naira.

He wrote;

“Made 22.3 million dollars this year talk to shit!!”



Social media users thought he was lying but it became obvious that he was telling the truth when his manager confirmed it on his IG story.

This news comes days after PUMA signed Davido as their brand ambassador and weeks after Wema Bank gifted him a car for signing an endorsement deal with them.

https://igberetvnews.com/1410889/davido-brags-reveals-amount-money-made-2021/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...