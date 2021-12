Nigerian musician, Davido has given fellow musician, Zlatan Ibile a ride in his newly acquired 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The car is said to be worth over N240 million.

The star who recently signed a multimillion naira deal with Wema Bank gyrated to music as he drove around in his car with Zlatan all smiles.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yuQudItcMk

